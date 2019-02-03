BARBER, John Clarke Jr.

BARBER - John Clarke Jr. Age 85, peacefully passed away on December 26, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Pfeiffer Barber, and their three daughters Elizabeth Marderosian, Kathryn Barber and Christina Riccardi, and his three sons-in-laws and five grandchildren. John graduated Bucknell University 1958 after service in the U.S. Army in Korea. He received his J.D. degree from the University of Michigan and joined the law firm Hodgson, Russ, Andrews, Woods, and Goodyear. He opened the firm's Toronto practice in 1989. In 1994 John received the First Annual Canada-U.S. Ambassador Award given by Canadian Consul General Robert B. MacKenzie. John was aptly described as a "gentleman, lawyer, thinker, doer, citizen, and friend." He was active in his church, Christ United Methodist in Snyder. In 1995, John retired from Hodgson Russ and moved to Silver Bay, NY. In 2015, John and Ann moved to Wake Robin, a CCRC in Shelburne, Vermont. A service will be held on August 4, 2019, in the chapel at Silver Bay and John will rest in their Memorial Garden. Gifts in John's memory may be directed to either the Silver Bay YMCA, 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay, NY 12674, www.silverbay.org or to The FUND for Lake George, P.O. Box 352, Lake George, NY 12845 www.fundforlakegeorge.org.