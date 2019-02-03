ARENT, Daniel B. "Danny"

January 30, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of 70 years to Loretta A. "Lorrie" (nee Zachmyc) Arent; devoted father of Judy A. (Herbert) Zimmermann, Mary Ellen (Daniel) Beaudoin and the late Donald W. Arent; loving grandpa of Erika (Justin) Kerl, Mark and Kurt Zimmermann and Jeanette (Jason) Collins; Dziadzia of Micaela and Magnus Kerl and Jackson Collins; brother of the late Roman and Rev. Julian Arent OFM; uncle of Linda (Mike) Nagorski and the late Nancy (Tom) Koerner; survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. Where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 9 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Gualberts Church (83 Gualbert Ave, Buffalo, 14211), at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com