ALDERDICE, Glenn R.

ALDERDICE - Glenn R. Suddenly, January 31, 2019, age 56; beloved son of Barbara (nee Bickel) and the late Merle A. Alderdice; loving brother of Gail (Brendan) Murphy; cherished uncle of Ian and Keira; cousin of Douglas Alderdice; nephew of Carol Alderdice; he will be sadly missed by many cherished family, friends, and coworkers at SUNY Buffalo. The family will be present Friday from 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Saturday at 11 AM to attend a Funeral Service celebrated at the University Presbyterian Church, 3330 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214. Interment to immediately follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations in Glenn's memory to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com