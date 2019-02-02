Warming center opened for residents in Depew after gas line shut off

A water main break Saturday morning in Depew impacted a natural gas line, the Depew Office of Emergency Management reported on Twitter and Facebook. As repair work continued Saturday evening, a warming center was opened for residents whose gas service was interrupted.

The water main break was reported on Eliot Avenue, near Transit Road.

Gas has been shut off or will be shut off in the area between Transit and Lincoln Street and Olmstead Avenue to Walden Avenue.

"As of current, there is no estimated time that repairs will be completed. National Fuel is currently distributing electric heaters to the residents impacted," Depew emergency officials tweeted just before 1 p.m.

A National Fuel spokeswoman reported at 6 p.m. that the company has arranged with the American Red Cross to open a warming shelter in the Depew Senior Center, 85 Manitou St., for affected residents until gas service can be restored.

Cots, chairs, food and beverages will be provided, the spokeswoman said.

The Red Cross noted that transportation to the warming center is available by calling the Depew Police Department's non-emergency number at 683-1123, ext. 0, or by calling the Depew Emergency Operations Center at 683-0972, Ext. 176.

Depew officials were working with the Erie County Water Authority and National Fuel about the situation.

Emergency officials said they would update the public as soon as possible.

Another water main break was reported on North Forest Road in Amherst between Sheridan Drive and Indian Trail Road late Saturday morning.