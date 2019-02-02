Three Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies honored for meritorious service

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced that it has recognized three of its deputies with its Meritorious Award, for responding to an incident involving great personal risk and de-escalating a dangerously volatile situation.

Acknowledged were Sgt. Andrew Rozler, a 21-year veteran of the force; 15-year veteran Deputy Hanz Heineman; and 12-year-veteran Deputy Steven Dombek.

The three deputies were called to respond to a May 17, 2018, incident involving a highly trained combat veteran under psychiatric distress who had several loaded firearms in his possession.

Rozler, Heineman and Dombek are the 15th, 16th and 17th recipients of the Meritorious Award since it was established by the Sheriff's Office in 1817.