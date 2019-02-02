The ‘Cooper’ is Natale Builders’ model for Creekwood Meadows

Natale Builders’ Cooper design, single family home at 5395 Brianna’s Nook in Clarence is serving as the model for the builder’s new planned patio home development in the nearby Creekwood Meadows off Roll Road and Newhouse Road.

With 45 years of home building experience, Natale Builders’ Cooper model is a starting point for buyers interested in a custom patio home that offers different building options.

At 1,903 square feet, the ranch plan home at Brianna’s Nook in the Northwood development features three bedrooms, two full baths and a two car garage.

The home’s curb appeal starts with its slate blue shingle and stacked stone front. Under a sheltered front porch, guests enter a front door with two side windows and a transom window above. It’s just a preview of the bright and airy home that includes plenty of Andersen windows. Tall 8-foot interior doors and 9-foot ceilings add to the architectural feel of the home.

Sharp white painted trim moulding includes panel moulding that’s used in the foyer. Rich oak hardwood is used throughout the main area of the house along with tiled and carpeted floors.

Just off the entrance are two bedrooms that share a full bath with a tub/shower arrangement. Either bedroom could also be used as a den or sitting room.

Stepping into the home is the large, two-story great room (pictured above). The focal point of the room is tile-faced, dual-sided gas fireplace that’s flanked by windows that overlook the backyard. The opposite side of the fireplace warms the outdoor patio which can be accessed from both the dinette or master bedroom.

The great room opens into the large kitchen/dinette area. Stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances are built into chic white cabinets, including a microwave built into the large kitchen island with its deep dual sink and sharp black granite countertops.

The gas stove features a sleek, slim hood. Off the kitchen is the first floor laundry room, a large pantry and access to the garage, making loading and unloading groceries, etc., easier.

Stairs to a full basement are also conveniently located steps away from the garage entry. It could be finished into additional living space. Because of its location, this particular home features a daylight window in the basement that looks out over the backyard as well.

The dinette overlooks the backyard, and is big enough for seating from four to six guests. The door to the patio provides easy access to a grill or to simply enjoy an after dinner cup of coffee or glass of wine by the fireplace.

Large windows also overlook the backyard, which features views of a pond and green space.

The master bathroom was beautifully designed with a dual sink vanity and walk-in shower.

This Cooper model also includes the upgrade of a full loft area that could be used as a craft room, office or even walled off to create another bedroom with the addition of a bath.

Hardwood stairs feature iron spindles and lead to the loft. Built-in low stair lights are a great safety feature.

Natale Builders standard home features include Energy Star 3.1 rating, custom floor plans, in-house design services, 8 foot Superior Wall foundations, a high efficiency thermal envelope, 30 year architectural roofs, a fully graded and seeded lot, a front sprinkler system, Aristokraft cabinets, Moen and Kohler plumbing fixtures, designer garage doors, clean air exchanger and more.

The home at 5395 Brianna’s Nook is listed as a single family home and priced at $484,900. The base price for the Cooper model is $459,900.

The model is being shown for Natale Builders new Creekwood Meadows patio development with its reduced tax status. Hours are Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., or by appointment by calling Natale Builders at 580-3318.

To learn more about Natale Builders and see floorplans, visit natalebuilders.com where you can also find information about open houses and other Western New York communities Natale Builders has developed.

Natale Builders can also help you design and build your custom home for your own lot. Call 580-3318 for details.