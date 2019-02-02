SZAFRANSKI, Florence (Krigier)

January 29, 2019 of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of over 60 years to the late Daniel Szafranski; loving mother of Betty (late William) Pugh and Dennis (Terri) Szafranski; cherished grandmother of Julia Pugh; dear sister of the late Irene (late Leo) Wilson, Dorothy (late Matthew) Wozniak, Harry (Dolores), Krygier, Teddy Kriger, and Raymond Krigier; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 AM in St. Andrew's Church, Sloan. Please assemble at Church. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com