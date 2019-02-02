SCAROZZA, Anthony V.

SCAROZZA - Anthony V. January 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Caroline (nee Romaker) Scarozza; dear father of Celeste (Douglas) Watson, Maria Scarozza and Rose (David) Notaro; dearest grandfather of Dougie Watson; son of Rose and the late Dominic Scarozza; brother of Robert Scarozza and Patricia Dommer. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy, Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 2-6 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church (corner of Reiman and Crocker Sts., Sloan, NY) at 12 Noon. Please assemble at Church.