Phone scammer tells woman she is being sought for murder

A telephone scammer tricked a 57-year-old Hartland woman into providing personal information after telling her that she was being sought for drug trafficking and murder, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The woman told deputies that a “foreign-sounding man” called Jan. 25, telling her that U.S. Marshals were en route to her home to pick her up in connection with a Texas murder investigation and the trafficking of 9 pounds of cocaine. The woman was told that her blood was found inside a vehicle connected to the homicide.

Deputies said the woman gave the caller her Social Security number and date of birth. She was advised to keep a close watch on her bank accounts and credit cards and to contact police if anything suspicious arises.