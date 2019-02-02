Niagara County Jail inmate charged with possessing pot, hydrocodone

An inmate at the Niagara County Jail has been charged with possessing marijuana and hydrocodone tablets inside the facility, jail personnel reported.

While conducting a strip search Thursday evening, jail personnel reported finding a finger from a white latex glove protruding from inmate Dwayne L. Walker, 49. Corrections officers reported that they discovered marijuana and two pills inside the glove after it was removed.

Walker, of 16th Street in Niagara Falls, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.