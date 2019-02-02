Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Endured first shutout of season -- but still escaped with 1-0 shootout win over Islanders. (1)

2. Calgary Flames. In wake of 8-1-1 month, Gaudreau is NHL's First Star for January. (2)

3. Winnipeg Jets. Connor's goal with 1:14 left in regulation hands heartbreak to Blue Jackets. (3)

4. Nashville Predators. Troubled Watson enters rehab for alcohol relapse. (5)

5. San Jose Sharks. Is Jones going to be good enough down stretch and in playoffs? (4)

6. New York Islanders. After losing Tavares, a Metro title would be an astounding division championship. (6)

7. Toronto Maple Leafs. Getting Muzzin from Kings is a huge pickup on D. (7)

8. Vegas Golden Knights. Seem destined for third in the Pacific. (8)

9. Washington Capitals. Minus Ovechkin, doused Flames in return from break to snap seven-game skid. (10)

10. Pittsburgh Penguins. Malkin out with upper-body issue; did it happen in fight with Stamkos? (13)

11. Montreal Canadiens. Julien's job going unnoticed in coach of the year chatter. (9)

12. Boston Bruins. Back-to-back home overtime losses to Jets, Flyers. (12)

13. Columbus Blue Jackets. Drama, drama and more drama. Such a mess. (11)

14. Minnesota Wild. Hit town Tuesday, and it would be nice if they left Coyle behind to fill Sabres' hole in middle. (14)

15. Carolina Hurricanes. Go for eight in a row over Sabres here Thursday night. (15)

16. Dallas Stars. Played hard, physical game against Sabres. (18)

17. Colorado Avalanche. Broke up top line of Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen. (17)

18. Buffalo Sabres. Now 10th in East as astonishing freefall continues. (16)

19. Vancouver Canucks. Pettersson up to 23 goals, 45 points in 40 games. (19)

20. Arizona Coyotes. Stunner to see them two points out with all their injuries. (20)

21. Anaheim Ducks. Month of reckoning could be at hand for longtime core pieces like Getzlaf and Perry. (21)

22. New York Rangers. Phones will be busy on Broadway with several pieces to sell. (22)

23. Philadelphia Flyers. Even as the wins pile up, suitors lining up for Simmonds. (29)

24. St. Louis Blues. They're somehow still in it in the West. (23)

25. Edmonton Oilers. See Blues. And Blackhawks too. (24)

26. Florida Panthers. Deals clearing cap space for big runs in free agency this summer. (25)

27. Chicago Blackhawks. If Kane stays this hot, anything is possible. (27)

28. Detroit Red Wings. Nice win over Leafs in OT on DeKeyser goal. (26)

29. New Jersey Devils. Two of NHL-low six road wins are in Pittsburgh. Weird. (30)

30. Los Angeles Kings. The teardown is underway, with Carter perhaps next. (28)

31. Ottawa Senators. Key decisions have to be made on Stone, Duchene. (31)