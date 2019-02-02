MOORE, Dolores A. "Dee"

January 29, 2019 of South Buffalo, NY; daughter of the late Thomas and Ella Higgins; beloved wife of David after 56 years of marriage; loving mother of Thomas (Lynne), James (Ami) and the late David G. Moore; cherished grandmother of Madeline, Thomas and James Moore; dear sister of John (Karen) Higgins and the late Thomas (Mary Ann), Jean (late Ronald) Hoeflich, Jane (late Leo) Moser, Gerald (late Beverly) and Paul (Carolyn) Higgins; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Monday at 10:45 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca and in Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site), at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Sunday, 1:00-4:00 PM. Dee was retired from the Board of Education. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of WNY. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 822-4371. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com