MOLESKI, Donald J.

MOLESKI - Donald J. January 29, 2019, beloved husband of 60 years to Lena "Lee" (Gugliuzza) Moleski; loving father of Lynn (Anthony Lombardo) Blazynski; dear Poppie of Derek (Kacey Gilg) Blazynski and Brandon (Ashley Glica) Blazynski; loving great-grandfather of Cameron, Addison and Derek, Jr.; brother-in-law of Rose (late Thomas) Gambino; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Family will be present on Sunday from 1-5 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, on Monday at 10:30 AM. Share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com