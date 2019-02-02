GRUDNIEWSKI, Theresa (Sikorski)

January 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert; devoted mother of Carol A. Grudniewski, Kathleen (Kenneth Napora) Miller and late Donna Grudniewski; dear sister of Joseph (Mary) Sikorski and the late Chester (late Florence) Sikorski; sister-in-law of Edwin (late Susan) Grudniewski; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Monday at 9 am and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 9:30 am. Mrs. Grudniewski was a life member of VFW Post 6251 Ladies Auxiliary. Visitation Sunday from 3-7 Pm. Share your online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com