GEYER, Lorraine M. (Wood)

GEYER - Lorraine M. (nee Wood)

January 30, 2019, age 103; beloved wife of the late Wilson R. Geyer; loving mother of Jeanne (Donald) Dimmick, Julie (Michael) Szukala and the late Patricia Geyer; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Catherine Bey, William Wood, Marian Coulter, and Gloria Kohler; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 12-3 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 3 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com