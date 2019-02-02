Subscribe Today
Blackhawks 7, Sabres 3
Sabres forward Tage Thompson looks to tip a puck past Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward during the first period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen battles with Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula during the first period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton stops Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat during the first period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Conor Sheary and Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews battle for a loose puck during the first period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian clears the puck against the Blackhawks during the first period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres center Jack Eichel celebrates his goal against the Blackhawks during the second period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane celebrates his goal against the Sabres during the second period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Blackhawks Duncan Keith celebrates his goal against the Sabres during the second period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut is checked by Blackhawks Chris Kunitz during the second period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton stops Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome during the second period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark looks on from the bench against the Blackhawks during the second period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres center Vladimir Sobotka skates with the pucks against the Blackhawks during the second period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Blackhawks players Jonathan Toews congratulate Patrick Kane after beating the Sabres 7-3.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton looks on from the bench after being pulled against the Blackhawks during the third period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres Sam Reinhart congratulates Jason Pominville on his goal against the Blackhawks during the third period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt is stopped by Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward during the third period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt collides with Blackhawks David Kampf during the third period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Kyle Okposo scores against the Blackhawks during the third period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Blackhawks Patrick Kane is congratulated on his goal against the Sabres by Jonathan Toews during the third period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane is congratulated on his empty net goal against the Sabres during the third period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt skates with the puck against the Blackhawks during the third period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues skates with the puck against the Blackhawks during the third period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Remi Elie skates with the puck against the Blackhawks during the first period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Conor Sheary and Blackhawks Jonathan Toews battle for a loose puck during the first period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt looks on from the bench against the Blackhawks during the first period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres' Jeff Skinner gives Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward his mask back during the first period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues gets taken down by Blackhawks Brent Seabrook during the second period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres captain Jack Eichel looks on from the bench during the second period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres center Jack Eichel celebrates his goal against the Blackhawks during the second period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Blackhawks Duncan Keith against the Sabres during the first period.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres captain Jack Eichel makes his way to pregame prior to playing the Blackhawks.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Jason Pominville makes his way to pregame prior to playing the Blackhawks.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres forward Kyle Okposo makes his way to pregame prior to playing the Blackhawks.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres defenseman Nathan Beaulieu makes his way to pregame prior to playing the Blackhawks.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian makes his way to pregame prior to playing the Blackhawks.
Harry Scull jr./Buffalo News
Friday, February 1, 2019
The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Chicago Blackhawks, 7-3, on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at KeyBank Center.
