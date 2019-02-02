Frontier comes from 17 down for road victory against WSW

It's one thing to come from 17 points down. To do it on the road against a strong opponent is another.

Coach Gary Domzalski's Frontier Falcons fell behind by as many as 17 in the first half, trailed 43-31 at the half then rallied for a 72-67 ECIC I victory over West Seneca West.

"They hit quite a few threes in the first half, seven of them," Domzalski said explaining how his team fell into the deficit. "We started plugging away, paid better attention to their scorers and we caught them."

The Falcons did some long-range sniping of their own. Between Nate Hoellig (4) and Alex Hiam (2) they had six 3-pointers. Each had 18 points. Brian Norsen had 15.

Frontier wiped out all but one point of its halftime deficit by the end of the third quarter, outscoring the Indians, 19-7. Once they got the lead, the Falcons finished it off at the free-throw line.

Nate Ryniec led West Seneca West with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Adrian Baugh had 20 points, including three 3-pointers.

The loss dropped WSW to 5-4 in the division while Frontier is 3-5. West won ECIC last season with a 12-0 record in league play.

Big game for St. Mary's, O'Hara

St. Mary's of Lancaster ended Cardinal O'Hara's five-year unbeaten streak against Monsignor Martin opponents, with a 67-53 victory on the Hawks' home floor on Jan. 9.

Round Two between the Hawks and Lancers will come up at 7 p.m. on Monday in Lancaster. The game will decide the Monsignor Martin regular season champion and the top seed for the playoffs.

Cardinal O'Hara took care of business on Saturday with a 74-49 triumph over a Mount St. Mary team that was in third place in the league.

The Hawks of coach Darryl O'Neil seem to shaping up as they go along.

"We have a young team. Our core is three sophomores, two seniors and the first two off the bench are freshmen. Some are from other schools and at the beginning of the year were trying to figure out the O'Hara style.

O'Neil thinks the team has learned some lessons in how to compete even in the losses to Amherst and St. Mary's.

Sophomore Mia McCarthy, who was a starter at Kenmore West had 17 points and another sophomore, Amelia Strong, a transfer from Niagara, had 16 points in Saturday's victory.

Angel Parker (11), Aaliyah Parker (10) and Robbyn Sommerville (10) chimed in in the well-balanced O'Hara attack.

Mount St. Mary scoring leader Lois Garlow was held to 10 points.

1,000 points for Stroud

Four minutes into the game, Global Concepts Charter coach Antwan Anderson drew up a play for David Stroud and it turned into a basket-and-one to put the Gators' senior at 1,000 points for his career at the school. Stroud went on to score 17 points in 59-41 victory at Pembroke of Section V.

Stroud had to share some of the spotlight with teammate Shawnery Jones, who scored 30 points, including eight 3-point baskets.