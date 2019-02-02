Share this article

Fire destroys mobile home in Wyoming County

A mobile home in Wyoming County was destroyed in a fire Thursday that brought multiple fire companies on the scene to battle the blaze, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

Firefighters were called just after 11 p.m. to the burning residence on Wyoming Road in Covington. The two occupants of the home escaped serious injury, though one was treated at the scene for breathing problems, authorities said. The couple was being assisted by the Red Cross.

