Computer scammers call again, looking for bigger score

A Wheatfield woman who was scammed out of $637 last fall narrowly avoided losing more money when the same scammer called again last week, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The woman told deputies she paid $637.99 last September for a “five-year protection plan” for her home computer. She received another call Jan. 25 from someone claiming to be from the same company, stating that her protection plan had expired. After she gave the caller remote access to her computer, he showed her several alleged “viruses” and said a payment of $3,999 would resolve the issues.

After he became increasingly insistent, the woman said she hung up without transferring any money. She was advised to watch her financial accounts for signs of suspicious activity.