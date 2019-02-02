Share this article

Remi Elie works the puck Friday night against Chicago (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News).

Sabres put Remi Elie on waivers; Larsson, Hutton absent from practice

The Buffalo Sabres opened a roster spot at forward Saturday morning by placing winger Remi Elie on waivers.

Elie, claimed off waivers from Dallas during training camp, had one assist in 16 games for the Sabres this season and spent most of his time with the team as a healthy scratch.

Elie played the last two games for the Sabres, including his return game in Dallas on Wednesday night. He was in the lineup for Friday's loss to Chicago after Johan Larsson was scratched with an upper-body injury.

Larsson was not on the ice for practice Saturday in HarborCenter, nor was defenseman Matt Hunwick (lower body) or goaltender Carter Hutton (flu). Hutton was pulled after two periods Friday. Coach Phil Housley said all three were day to day.

