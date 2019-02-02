Buffalo man charged with assaulting woman at Amherst motel

Amherst police arrested a Buffalo man for allegedly assaulting a woman at the University Manor Inn on Main Street, Amherst police said Saturday morning.

Police were called to an "unknown trouble call" at the motel at 3612 Main St. overnight where they encountered a woman who had been assaulted, police said in a statement.

Officers pursued a man headed west on Main on foot and with the assistance of University at Buffalo police took him into custody.

Police charged Eddie L. Roberts, 20, of Buffalo with second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault and obstruction of governmental administration.