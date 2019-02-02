Share this article

print logo

Buffalo man charged with assaulting woman at Amherst motel

|Published |Updated

Amherst police arrested a Buffalo man for allegedly assaulting a woman at the University Manor Inn on Main Street, Amherst police said Saturday morning.

Police were called to an "unknown trouble call" at the motel at 3612 Main St. overnight where they encountered a woman who had been assaulted, police said in a statement.

Officers pursued a man headed west on Main on foot and with the assistance of University at Buffalo police took him into custody.

Police charged Eddie L. Roberts, 20, of Buffalo with second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault and obstruction of governmental administration.

Maki Becker – Maki Becker has been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2005. Before that, she worked at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer.
There are no comments - be the first to comment