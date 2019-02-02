Bills add Ken Dorsey as quarterbacks coach, promote Chad Hall to wide receivers coach

ATLANTA -- The Buffalo Bills have filled two big vacancies on coach Sean McDermott's staff.

The team announced Saturday afternoon that it has hired Ken Dorsey as quarterbacks coach and Chad Hall as wide receivers coach. Dorsey replaces David Culley, who left the Bills' staff to take a job with the Ravens, while Hall replaces the fired Terry Robiskie.

Dorsey, 37, was most recently an offensive assistant at Appalachian State. He held that job for less than two months, as his hiring was announced just days before Christmas. Prior to that, he spent 2018 as an assistant athletic director at Florida International.

Dorsey worked with McDermott for four years on the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff under Ron Rivera, from 2013-16. With the Panthers, Dorsey worked with current Bills backup Derek Anderson, as well as helping starter Cam Newton to the league's MVP award for the 2015 season.

Dorsey's hiring will be an important one for second-year quarterback Josh Allen -- the key to the franchise's on-field future.

Dorsey also served two years as a scout for the Panthers after his playing career ended. He spent six years as a reserve quarterback in the NFL, playing for San Francisco (2003-05) and Cleveland (2006-08).

Dorsey had a prolific college career at Miami, leading the Hurricanes to the 2001 national championship and going 38-2 as a starter. He threw for 9,565 yards and 86 touchdowns from 1999-2002, winning two NCAA Quarterback of the Year awards.

Hall, meanwhile, was promoted after two years as an offensive assistant. He spent most of his time in that role working with the team's wide receivers. Hall had a four-year NFL career as a receiver, playing for Philadelphia, San Francisco and Kansas City. He finished his playing career with 15 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Hall was first introduced to McDermott in 2010, when the Bills' coach worked as the Eagles' defensive coordinator.

The Bills will now have three new position coaches on offense, with Dorsey and Hall joining offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, who replaced Juan Castillo.