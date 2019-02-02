Beauts edge Riveters in NWHL road win

The Metropolitan Riveters kept Maddie Elia and Hayley Scamurra off the score sheet Saturday afternoon but others came through for the Buffalo Beauts in a 3-2 victory over the defending National Women’ s Hockey League champions at the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, N.J.

Elia and Scamurra lead the NWHL with 18 points each and Elia is leader in goals with 11. They went without a point this game as did the Beauts’ other leading scoring threats, Dani Cameranesi and Kelly Babstock. However, Taylor Accursi, Juliana Iafallo and Savannah Harmon scored goals to lead Buffalo to its ninth win in 13 games. The Beauts took sole possession of second place in the NWHL behind the Minnesota Whitecaps (10-4) pending the outcome of Saturday night’s Boston Pride (8-4) game against the Connecticut Whale in Boston.

Accursi scored her third goal of the season to account for the only scoring in the first period. Annika Zalewski and Blake Bolden assisted.

Metro tied it on Rebecca Morse’s goal at 1:59 of the second period, but the Beauts reponded with two goals, including the winner.

Iafallo scored her sixth of the season at 6:11 with Jordyn Burns assisting.

The Harmon scored on the power play for her fourth goal of the season at 9:16 to make it 3-1. Iafallo had the assist for her second point of the game and her 12th (5-5-12) of the season.

The Riveters closed to a one-goal deficit on Kristin Lewicki’s goal only 33 seconds later, making it a nailbiter the rest of the way.

Goalies Nicole Hensley of the Beauts and Katie Fitzgerald of the Riveters allowed no goals the rest of the way. Hensley made 22 saves and Fitzgerald had 25.

The Beauts have only three regular season games left on their schedule, two against the Riveters. That includes Buffalo’s next game, the final home start of the regular season at 5p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Harbor Center.

The teams will meet again on March 3 in Newark. Buffalo is 2-0 against the Riveters this season Metro fell to 3-10 for the season.