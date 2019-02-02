Bandits hold off Mammoth for 15-12 win

The Buffalo Bandits had to fight off three comebacks by the Colorado Mammoth but never trailed Saturday night in their 15-12 National Lacrosse League victory before 10,766 at KeyBank Center.

Colorado (1-5) rallied to tie the game at 4-4 in the second quarter and 8-8 in the third before Buffalo (6-2) opened a 14-9 lead with 3:02 left to play.

Even that lead wasn't safe, though. The Mammoth scored three in a row, the last two, a power-play talley and another with extra-attacker on the floor with 2:33 left to throw a little scare into the home crowd.

The Bandits closed it out with an empty-net tally by Ethan O'Connor.

Shawn Evans, the NLL points leader, started the game with two goals to get Buffalo in front after 5:50 had been played. Goals by Jordan Durston and Chase Fraser before Colorado got back in the game.

Buffalo led 7-4 at the half after Nick Weiss scored with 40 seconds left in the period. It was 13-9 after three quarters before Evans scored his third of the game to give the Bandits their biggest lead, 14-9. The Mammoth kept coming, however.

Dhane Smith had three goals and five assists for the Bandits. Fraser had three goals as well and Evans raised his season totals to 15 goals and 51 points.

Matt Vinc made 45 saves in goal for Buffalo. Dillon Ward had 34 for Colorado.

Kyle Killen had three goals and two assists for Colorado while Eli McLaughlin had two goals and five assists.