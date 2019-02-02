Auto parts store assistant manager accused of theft via fraudulent returns

An assistant manager at the NAPA Auto Parts store, 2450 Military Road, has been arrested and accused of stealing $3,288.31 from the store since Dec. 14, Town of Niagara Police reported.

Police said that Dale W. Sims, 33, of Porter Road, Niagara Falls, is accused of making 17 fraudulent cash returns over a one-month period. Sims was charged with 17 counts of first-degree falsifying business records and a single count of third-degree grand larceny.

He reportedly admitted to the thefts, telling police he did so due to ongoing personal financial problems.