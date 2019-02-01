Woodsman timber competition featured at Western New York Farm Show

A woodsman timber competition will be one of the highlights when the Western New York Farm Show resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

The competition, which starts at 10 a.m., will pit some of the best timber sport competitors in the nation against each other for cash prizes, according to organizers of the free event.

Spectators will watch as more than 30 contestants chop and saw their way through a series of obstacles.

Also scheduled is the 4th annual Farmer Elite Toss Hay Bale Throwing Competition, at 2 p.m. inside the Agriculture Discovery Center, as well as a pee-wee toss featuring competitors 12 years old and under.

The farm show is held inside two heated buildings at the fairgrounds.