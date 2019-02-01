Unyts says demand for blood critical after blizzard

Unyts Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in an effort to keep up with a critical demand for blood products at local hospitals.

Unyts was forced to cancel its collections on Wednesday and Thursday as a result of the blizzard this week, according to operators of the region's only organ, eye, tissue and community blood donation center.

Winter months are typically slower for blood donations because of inclement weather and seasonal illness, which is what makes the demand even more critical.

To encourage an increase in blood donations this weekend, Unyts will hold a pre-Super Bowl party for donors, who will receive a coupon for a free single order of chicken wings from Just Pizza and Wing Co. In addition, all donors will be entered into a raffle for autographed Buffalo Bills merchandise. Also, Untys will present giveaways throughout the day Saturday from SweetWorks and Paula's Donuts.