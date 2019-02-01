Testimony in Buffalo police brutality trial begins Monday
After a three-day delay because of the weather, testimony in the trial of Buffalo Police Officer Corey Krug begins Monday.
Krug, an 18-year veteran of the force, is accused of using excessive force during three separate incidents dating back to 2010, including a videotaped encounter with a Buffalo man on Chippewa Street Thanksgiving Day four years ago.
Krug, who has a reputation for working in tough neighborhoods and making a lot of arrests, will argue that his use of force against each of the three individuals was justified.
Charged with violating the civil rights of the three men, Krug faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.
U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last at least two weeks.
Share this article