Testimony in Buffalo police brutality trial begins Monday

After a three-day delay because of the weather, testimony in the trial of Buffalo Police Officer Corey Krug begins Monday.

Krug, an 18-year veteran of the force, is accused of using excessive force during three separate incidents dating back to 2010, including a videotaped encounter with a Buffalo man on Chippewa Street Thanksgiving Day four years ago.

Krug, who has a reputation for working in tough neighborhoods and making a lot of arrests, will argue that his use of force against each of the three individuals was justified.

Charged with violating the civil rights of the three men, Krug faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last at least two weeks.