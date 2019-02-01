Steely Dan's 'The Royal Scam' will be featured for Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour on Feb. 11

Steely Dan's classic 1976 album, "The Royal Scam," is the selection for the Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour on Monday, Feb. 11 in the Sportsmen's Tavern.

Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock DJ Anita West co-host each event of the monthly series, held on select Mondays.

Miers and West select a classic album from one the great forms of American music, spin portions of it on vinyl live in the club and open the floor to questions and discussion.

The evening is capped by a live performance from a hand-picked selection of Buffalo's finest musicians, who perform their own interpretations of selections from that month's album.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early, as entry is not guaranteed. There is no presale available. There is a $7 cover at the door.

On Feb. 11, an 11-piece band called the Showbiz Kids will perform, including three vocalists (Mark Porter, April Mazone, DeeAnn DiMeo Tompkins), two guitar players (Ron LoCurto, Chuck DeRose), three horn players (Dalton Sharp, Emillio Vierlla, Joe Cheslak), a keyboard player (Greg Loewen), bass player (Eli Porter) and drummer (Bobby Woodcock).

Come out for happy hour drinks, classic vinyl, an intelligent discussion and the finest local music, all at the club the annual Ameripolitan Awards recently decreed "the finest venue for Americana music in the world."

Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11.

Where: Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St.

With: Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock DJ Anita West.

Featuring: Steely Dan's "The Royal Scam."

What: Listen to songs, join a discussion and then hear a live performance by an 11-piece band called the Showbiz Kids, including three vocalists (Mark Porter, April Mazone, DeeAnn DiMeo Tompkins), two guitar players (Ron LoCurto, Chuck DeRose), three horn players (Dalton Sharp, Emillio Vierlla, Joe Cheslak), a keyboard player (Greg Loewen), bass player (Eli Porter) and drummer (Bobby Woodcock).

Cost: $7 at the door.