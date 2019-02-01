SPCA of Niagara plans new $1.1 million surgical suite for animals

The SPCA of Niagara intends to break ground this year for a $1.1 million addition to its shelter that would house a new surgical suite for animals.

"Currently, we're using a 144-square-foot trailer the Erie County SPCA donated to us," Executive Director Timothy G. Brennan said Friday.

The trailer is inadequately heated and so small that SPCA veterinarians aren't able to operate on any dog larger than 50 pounds, Brennan said.

The SPCA gained approval earlier this week for a $500,000 state grant to be applied to the project at the shelter on Lockport Road in Wheatfield.

Its board of directors will decide whether to mount a fundraising campaign for the remainder or use savings.