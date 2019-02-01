Super Bowl Play to Watch: Rams screen pass game

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best screen-pass games in the NFL. Todd Gurley is dangerous in the open field and Los Angeles has mobile linemen to get out in front of him, especially guard Rodger Saffold. The Rams ran 3.5 screens per game this year and averaged an NFL-best 8.7 yards per play on them, according to ESPN’s NFL Matchup Show. The Patriots were fifth best in defending screens, allowing 4.5 yards per play.

This play was a 56-yard gain to Gurley against Minnesota in Week 4. The Rams cleared out the left side of the field by motioning Robert Woods (17) to the right. With the Vikings in man coverage, Woods drew both a cornerback and a linebacker with him. The Vikings picked a bad time to blitz a safety. Saffold (76) got 20 yards downfield to put a block on the deep safety.