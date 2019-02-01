SAXBURY, Dorothy R. (Kasprzak)

January 26, 2019, of South Buffalo, NY; daughter of the late Valentine and Victoria Kasprzak; mother of the late Victoria Murrett; grandmother of Charlene Murrett and Charles Alessi; great-grandmother of Quincy and Deion Hopkins, great-great-grandmother of Quinton and Layla Hopkins; sister of Joseph Kasprzak; predeceased by five sisters and four brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14210 on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 822-4371.