Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 1, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from poet Langston Hughes, born on this date in 1902, “What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun? ... Or does it explode?”

TABLE SETTINGS – St. Francis of Assisi Parish will host its annual spaghetti dinner and theme tray raffle from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Early Childhood Center, 73 Adam St., City of Tonawanda. Dinners are $7 adults, $4 kids 4 to 10, and include meatballs, fresh bread, salad, beverage and dessert. Raffle winners will be drawn at 6:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy will benefit from a Soup-er Chili Night from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Admission is $15 and includes all-you-can-eat soup, chili and macaroni and cheese, plus dessert and a beverage. Kids under 12 are free. Take-outs also are available for $5 a quart. A chance auction drawing will begin at 7:30 p.m.

PARTY ON – Lt. Col. Matt Urban Post 7275, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster, will warm up for the big game with a Super Bowl Pre-Party from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be drink specials and free appetizers. A 55-inch smart TV will be raffled at 3 p.m.

BEST AND BRIGHTEST – Daemen College’s 50th annual All High Exhibition of artwork by high school juniors and seniors will open with a reception and awards ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Elizabeth C. Tower Gallery in the Haberman Gacioch Art Center. It’s free and open to the public.

Daemen scholarships totaling more than $30,000 will be given to students in eight categories. Winners also will receive cash awards. The exhibition will remain on display through Feb. 22.

REUNION ALERT – The Class of 1969 from Kenmore East High School will hold its 50th reunion on the weekend of July 12 and 13. For more info, classmates should email KE_alumni@ktufsd.org.

