REDING - Edmund J. 100, of Attica, passed away on January 26, 2019. He was born in Attica on July 26, 1918 to the late Elmo and Loretta (Petz) Reding. Ed was predeceased by his wife, MaryJane (Roetzer) Reding; his sister Joan Waite; brothers Bernard Reding and brother Father Aquinas. Surviving are his children, Thomas (Rita) Reding, Barbara (James) Manning, Betty (Tim Putnam) Reding, Sue Reding, Michael (Connie) Reding, John (Tammy) Reding; siblings, Richard (Mary Jane) Reding, Mary Beechler, Robert (Joann) Reding; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. All are invited from 2-5 PM on February 3, 2019 at Marley Funeral Home, LLC., 135 Main Street Attica, NY 14011. A 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 4, 2019 at Sts. Joachim & Anne Parish, 50 East Ave., in Attica. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Attica Fire Dept. or the Stevens Memorial Library in Attica. For more information, please call (585) 591-1212 or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com