The Super Bowl XXV halftime show was not televised until after the game. (Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

Recalling halftime shows from the Bills’ Super Bowl runs

Super Bowl XXV

When: Jan. 27, 1991.

Where: Tampa Stadium, Tampa.

Score: Giants 20, Bills 19.

Halftime show: New Kids on the Block, Disney characters, Warren Moon, local children’s choir. (Was not televised live, as halftime coverage was a news update on Operation Desert Storm.)

Super Bowl XXVI

When: Jan. 26, 1992

Where: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis.

Score: Washington 37, Bills 24.

Halftime show: Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill, 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, University of Minnesota marching band.

Super Bowl XXVII

When: Jan. 31, 1993.

Where: The Rose Bowl, Pasadena.

Score: Cowboys 52, Bills 17.

Halftime show: Michael Jackson.

Jeff Miers: Michael Jackson changed halftime shows forever, when Bills played in SB XXVII

The Judds perform at halftime of Super Bowl XXVIII. (Stephen Dunn/Allsport/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XXVIII

When: Jan. 30, 1994.

Where: Georgia Dome, Atlanta.

Score: Cowboys 30, Bills 13.

Halftime show: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, and the Judds.

