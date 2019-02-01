Recalling halftime shows from the Bills’ Super Bowl runs
Super Bowl XXV
When: Jan. 27, 1991.
Where: Tampa Stadium, Tampa.
Score: Giants 20, Bills 19.
Halftime show: New Kids on the Block, Disney characters, Warren Moon, local children’s choir. (Was not televised live, as halftime coverage was a news update on Operation Desert Storm.)
. . .
Super Bowl XXVI
When: Jan. 26, 1992
Where: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis.
Score: Washington 37, Bills 24.
Halftime show: Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill, 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, University of Minnesota marching band.
. . .
Super Bowl XXVII
When: Jan. 31, 1993.
Where: The Rose Bowl, Pasadena.
Score: Cowboys 52, Bills 17.
Halftime show: Michael Jackson.
Jeff Miers: Michael Jackson changed halftime shows forever, when Bills played in SB XXVII
. . .
Super Bowl XXVIII
When: Jan. 30, 1994.
Where: Georgia Dome, Atlanta.
Score: Cowboys 30, Bills 13.
Halftime show: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, and the Judds.
