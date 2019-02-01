RAVEN, Ronald J.

RAVEN - Ronald J. January 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Opacinch) of 51 years; loving father of Michael and Julie of Houston, TX; caring grandfather of John of Powell, OH; brother of Owen (Gael) of San Francisco, CA; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Jacob and Ella (nee O'Connor) of San Francisco, CA and his brother Allen (Christina) of Fairfax, CA. Ronald graduated from the St. Ignatius College Preparatory in San Francisco, earned a doctorate from University of California at Berkeley; he received his Bachelors degree from the University of San Francisco and a Masters degree from San Francisco State College. Ronald was committed to education throughout his life and was named Professor Emeritus after serving for over thirty years at SUNY Buffalo. During his time at UB, he served as Director of Graduate Studies, was a member of Graduate School Executive Committee, and though primarily a professor and advisor in the Science Education doctoral program, he occasional covered undergraduate Chemistry courses for other professors, having taught high school chemistry and physics before attaining his Doctorate. He also served as a visiting professor at UC Berkeley, University of Iowa and University of Toronto, and as a consultant to the Brazilian government, which also afforded him a chance to visit the Amazon. Along with spending quality time with his family Ronald loved to play the piano - his favorites included the Warsaw Concerto, the Righteous Brothers' Unchained Melody, and songs from the Sound of Music. Ronald was past Chairman of the Editorial Review Board for The Association for Science Teacher Education, an editorial board member for The Journal of Research Science Teaching, editor of the Journal of Science Education, executive board member for NARST, Author of The Raven Test of Science Reasoning and Raven Test of Logical Operations, Editorial board member for The Association of Science Education, fellow for the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Education Research Association, and National Science Teachers Association. Ronald served in the US Army from 1961 to 1964 and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. He fondly remembered training at Fort Knox, KY. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, 10:30 AM. Please share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com