Police: Evicted tenant arrested for pouring sugar into landlord's gas tank

Call it an attempt at sweet revenge.

A tenant who apparently was angry over being evicted from an apartment was arrested Friday for allegedly pouring a bag of sugar into the gas tank of his landlord's car, City of Tonawanda Police Capt. Fredric Foels said.

A passerby saw the suspect, Trinier L. Gray, 27, of Buffalo use a funnel to pour sugar into a 2013 Infiniti parked on Clinton Street in the City of Tonawanda, police said. The witness took down the license plate of the vehicle Gray was driving, according to police.

Gray was arrested at about 11:10 a.m. and charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief and a misdemeanor count of third-degree criminal tampering. He was being held for court midday Friday.