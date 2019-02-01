Share this article

A man known as Larry at the Tim Hortons in the Walker Center in 2016. He was found dead Thursday morning by Amherst Police. (Anne Neville/Buffalo News)

NFTA confirms well-known homeless man froze to death

Lawrence Bierl, the homeless man whose body was found at a bus shelter in Williamsville early Thursday, died of hypothermia, according to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which was investigating Bierl's death, released the official cause Friday afternoon following an autopsy.

The 69-year-old's body was found at 10 a.m. in an NFTA Metro Bus shelter on Main Street between the Walker Center and the on-ramp to the I-290.

Temperatures had dropped dangerously low overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning and Bierl is one of three people who died from weather-related causes during this week's blizzard.

"Detectives spoke to a number of people in the area who say they attempted to help Larry with offers of food and lodging Wednesday evening, but he refused assistance," an NFTA statement said.

Bierl was well-known in the Williamsville community, where he frequented the Tim Hortons in the Walker Center, the McDonald's at Main and Union, Spot Coffee and other establishments.

His death has stirred widespread mourning online and within the shops where people interacted with Larry over the years.

