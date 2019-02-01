PILAT, Ronald E.

PILAT - Ronald E. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on January 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Florence (nee Candella) Pilat; devoted father of Tammy (Keith) Magiera and the late Thomas J. Pilat; World's Best Papa to Liliana Magiera; loving son of the late Edward and Rita Pilat; dear brother of Denise (Jim) Mesel, Paul Pilat and Edward Pilat; survived by loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 1-5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Newman Center at UB, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, on Monday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Ronald was an active member of the Brighton Volunteer Fire Dept. for over 30 years. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com