Niagara County hires new public information officer

Douglas Hoover of North Tonawanda began work this week as Niagara County's new public information officer.

Hoover, who earned a communications degree from Medaille College in 2015, will be paid $57,137 a year. That's more than $14,000 below the salary of his predecessor, Christian W. Peck, who resigned in August after 10 years in the post.

Hoover had been working since 2016 as a sales representative for Wheel Repair Guy, a North Tonawanda auto shop. He served communications internships during college at Erie County Medical Center and UBMD Physicians Group.

Hoover was chosen by a County Legislature search committee. The Legislature approved his hiring Jan. 15 by a 13-1 vote. He will serve a probationary period of between eight and 52 weeks.