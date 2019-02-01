Share this article

M&T to launch new ads during Super Bowl

M&T Bank will use the Super Bowl to launch new TV ads that highlight its customers and community partners.

The 30-second spots will air only in the Buffalo, Baltimore and Harrisburg, Pa., markets during Sunday's game coverage. They will run in additional M&T markets for much of the first half of the year.

Two of the ads feature Mayer Bros. and Buffalo Promise Neighborhood.

