M&T to launch new ads during Super Bowl
M&T Bank will use the Super Bowl to launch new TV ads that highlight its customers and community partners.
The 30-second spots will air only in the Buffalo, Baltimore and Harrisburg, Pa., markets during Sunday's game coverage. They will run in additional M&T markets for much of the first half of the year.
Two of the ads feature Mayer Bros. and Buffalo Promise Neighborhood.
