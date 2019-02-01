MORREALE, Gregory

MORREALE - Gregory Age 67, January 29, 2019, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of 42 years to Joanne (nee Hastings) Morreale; devoted father of Leah (Samuel Cannizzaro) Hinman, Joy (Timothy) Garlock, Beth (Steven Santiago) Morreale, and Kevin (Nicole) Morreale; adored grandfather of Dylan, Jeremy, Stefanie, Timothy III, Gianna, Jordan, Eva, Steven Jr., Emily, Sophia, Giovanni, and Melania; loving son of the late Nicholas and Antonette Morreale; dear brother of Joseph (late Rebecca) Morreale, Angie Morreale, and brother-in-law of Michael (Donna) Hastings, of South Carolina; also survived by aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10 AM at All Saints Church, 127 Chadduck Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Greg was the owner of D & G Welding in Buffalo, NY and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Buffalo #8. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com