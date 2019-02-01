Man who robbed bank in Chautauqua County sought

A heavily disguised man robbed a bank in Chautauqua County Friday, according to a tweet from the FBI Buffalo Office.

The robbery occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the Five Star Bank, 284 Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, according to a news release from Maureen Dempsey, public information officer for the FBI Buffalo Office.

Dempsey described the robbery as having been done takeover style, in which bank employees were ordered at gunpoint into a room during the robbery.

She described the individual as about 60 years old, 6 feet tall and between 250 and 270 pounds.

Police were seeking a 1997 or 1998 Ford F-250 truck as the vehicle used by the individual.

According to the FBI Buffalo Office, tips from the public can be called in at 763-9563.

The FBI Buffalo Office advised the individual in the robbery should be considered armed and dangerous.