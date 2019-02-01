MaCAULEY, Donna S.

MaCAULEY - Donna S. Of Allegany, died January 31, 2019 in Olean, NY. Widow of Herbert MaCauley who passed in 1992. Survived by a son Herbert "Jeff" (Helen) MaCauley of Allegany; two daughters, Jeanita "Jean" MaCauley, of Buffalo and Jill (Mark) Darrow of Spencerport; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother James VanDixon. Visitation is Friday 4-7 PM at Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Funeral Service is Saturday (February 2, 2019) at 1 PM in St. John's Lutheran Church, 36 N. 4th St. Allegany. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery. Memorials to Olean General Hospital Foundation or The Pines Nursing Home in Olean, NY 14760. View complete obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com.