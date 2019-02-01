Letter: Some New York pols demonstrate immorality

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, feels that building a wall to protect the citizens of this country is immoral.

Well, if she really wants to see what immorality looks like, she should cast her eyes to the abortion bill in New York State.

This bill would allow up to birth abortion and abortion services could be provided by midwives and physician assistants in addition to physicians.

In addition, our “esteemed” governor wants to make it an amendment to the state’s constitution! I have never had a problem with a woman’s right to choose but this bill is ridiculous and the people who proposed it along with any legislator who voted for it, in my opinion, are truly immoral.

Barbara Abeel

Cheektowaga