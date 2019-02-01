Letter: Shutdown offered many lessons on operations

If any good can come of this horrific government shut down it may be that Americans will finally comprehend that the “government” is not some frightening foe but is “us,” our family, friends, and neighbors; our fellow citizens; all the government employees in all the venues that serve our needs whether they be security, welfare, housing, civil rights, etc.

Contrary to the pre-election braggadocio of our commander-in-chief, he alone cannot fix everything. It should be pretty obvious by now that for all the criticisms both justified and not, for the most part our system is a well-oiled machine that relies on the experienced employees in service to our country.

Our president is content to add insult to injury admonishing the unpaid federal employees to endure their “minor” sacrifices for the sake of a “wall” while he has no inclination of what sacrifice really is.

This shutdown will have ramifications into the future when interested parties will prefer the private sector to government service and government positions may go unfilled. Let’s be clear: contrary to President Trump’s bombastic statements, national security is not the issue. It’s a matter of using tools of advanced technology and increases in personnel to fulfill homeland protections, not saddle taxpayers with a physical structure in homage to the president’s ludicrous campaign “promise.”

Interestingly, if it weren’t for Fox News pundits Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh, this would have been resolved in Congress prior to 2019. The great con artist in the oval office has been conned, the presidential bully has been bullied and thousands of government employees (including TSA, NSA, FBI who provide national security) are affected through non-employment worked without pay.

How can America possibly be great when our commander in chief is incapable of leading?

Helen Shoff

West Seneca