Letter: All major league owners should lower pricing menus

I was happy to read where Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons where the Super Bowl is taking place has adopted a fan friendly pricing menu. If you’re at a game including the Super Bowl you can buy a beer for 5$ and a hot dog for $2 which seems reasonable compared to the outrageous prices the other major league teams charge.

Wouldn’t it be nice if other owners including the Pegulas would follow suit with this practice?

Greed has dominated the entertainment and sports industry for years and I wish more of the owners would realize the fans are what keeps them in business.

Marty Farrell

West Seneca