LARKIN, Albert E.

LARKIN - Albert E. Of Lockport, January 26, 2019. Son of the late Albert Larkin and Jesse Larkin Jones; stepson of Gordon Jones; husband of the late Sylvia J. (Butler) Larkin and his late son William K. Rose. He is survived by his son, Kelly (Meg McCandlish) Rose and granddaughters, Kaitlin Brand-Rose, Maggie, Sara and Annie Rose-McCandlish. Albert shared his final years with his loving companion, Del Glena and his extended and caring family, Kenneth, Lisa, Kendyl and Penny Glena along with Jody Simons, Rachael (Anthony Dyer) Simons, Natalie (Warren) Teall and William Simons; also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews, including Paula Rose, Pam (Rose) McKinnon and Thomas Butler. The family will receive friends at Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport, NY 14094, on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM with a Funeral Service immediately following at 11 AM. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094. Visit pruddenandkandt.com