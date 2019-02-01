KeyBank to close Westfield branch

KeyBank will close a branch at 50 E. Main St. in Westfield, in Chautauqua County, on April 26.

Key owns the property, said Matt Pitts, a Key spokesman.

The Main Street branch had the smallest amount of deposits among Key's five Chautauqua County branches last year, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. statistics. Key ranked second in deposit market share in the county last year, according to FDIC figures.

Key also announced it would close two other branches just beyond Western New York: 133 Main St. in Dansville, in Livingston County, and 97 Glasgow St. in Clyde, in Wayne County. Those two branches will also close April 26.