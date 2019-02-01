Blas named to U-19 field hockey team

Even after she graduated from Sacred Heart last spring, Kayla Blas has continued to make Western New Yorkers proud.

The current freshman at Northwestern University has been named to the United States U-19 National Women’s Field Hockey Team.

It’ll be the second year in a row that the Pendleton native will play for the national squad.

She earned her spot on the team in a special selection camp held in Lancaster, Pa., from Jan. 23-25. 50 players from around the country were invited to participate, but only 25 made the final cut.

Blas will now undergo training camp with her 24 new teammates through March 31 before the team travels to Dusseldorf, Germany in April for a series against the German National Team.

She and the United States’ team traveled to Ireland last March and won a series against the Irish National Team, 2-0-1.

During her time as a Shark, Blas started all four years on the varsity field hockey squad. She finished with 47 goals and 125 career assists as a four-year Sacred Heart MVP.

She also saw time on Starpoint’s varsity team as an eighth grader in 2013, when she was named to the All-ECIC II second team.

Blas was honored as the News’ Prep Talk 2017-2018 Female Athlete of the Year last April to conclude her high school field hockey career.

She kept up the stellar play her freshman year in college as well. Blas started every game for the Wildcats as a back. While she did not record a goal, she logged three assists, including one in her first collegiate game.

In addition to field hockey, Blas was a top ice hockey player for the Monsignor Martin federation squad. She was named to the All-Federation team last April along with five other girls.

Blas was as good in the classroom as she was on the field; she was named an All-WNY Scholar-Athlete and consistently made the honor roll at Sacred Heart.

After the series in Germany, Blas will take part in the U.S. Young Women’s National Championship in June.